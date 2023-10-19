Akeredolu rules Ondo from Ibadan, says it’s ok do so !

The Special Adviser on Special Duty and Strategy to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Doyin Odebowale, has offered reasons why his principal is not working from the state, but Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Special Adviser offered the reasons on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Tuesday.

He said: “Aketi came back in September.

“Where he used to stay – the Presidential Lodge built for the visiting president at that time Olusegun Obasanjo – is a two-bedroom apartment.

“Now, he is back.

“He cannot occupy that place again.

“The Old Governor’s Office – the Governor’s Lodge built by the previous administration is now the office of the investment outlet called the ODIPA.

“That’s the office.

“So, the governor has been managing a two-bedroom apartment for six years.

“But his current state of health would not permit him to pretend that all is well.

“He would need all the things for him to recover properly.

“That’s why the new place that is being arranged for him is almost completed.”

Odebowale wondered why critics want his principal back in the state, maintaining that governance has been going on smoothly despite Akeredolu not being physically present in Ondo State.

He added: “When they say they want to see Aketi, do they want to see him at the site so that he would be carrying cement or following workmen?

“What exactly?

“The civil servants have been paid all their salaries.

“Aketi has been signing laws since he came back.”

Odebowale said the recent ripples over the Ondo State Governor’s absence show he is “surrounded by enemies from within.

“Even his family