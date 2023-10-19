EFCC quiz invites 7 Oyo kingmakers over bribery.. 82 jostle

Kingmakers in Oyo, otherwise known as Oyomesi, have been quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged bribery.

The seven kingmakers were said to have been invited by the anti-graft commission, following a petition alleging that they were bribed by certain candidates aspiring to the stool of Alaafin of Oyo.

Former Alaafin Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III joined his ancestors in April last year after a 52-year reign.

The succession race has been hot among 89 candidates, who were interviewed for the stool.

While the Agunloye Ruling House is next to produce the new Alaafin according to the government gazette, nine other royal families are in court to compel the government and kingmakers to include them in the race.

It was gathered that though the kingmakers were invited by the Ibadan office of the commission, only two of them honoured the invitation on Tuesday.

The two (names withheld) were said to have been grilled for hours before they were released.

When asked to give details of the interrogation, he added: “They went with their lawyer who answered their questions. There is nothing I can say now because only their lawyer has the details. And none of them is willing to say anything now.”

It was learnt that the kingmakers were allegedly bribed with huge sums of money to influence their choice as the next Alaafin.

Governor Seyi Makinde had declared that Alaafin’s stool was not for sale, warning that anyone found to be involved in bribery to influence the choice of the next Alaafin would be handed over to the anti-graft agency.

His declaration suggested that he was aware that some candidates were bribing the kingmakers. But it is not clear if Tuesday’s grilling was connected with the state government.

YOUNEWS recalls that recently, three members of the Oyomesi, the traditional kingmakers in the ancient Yoruba kingdom of Oyo, accused their leader of stalling the process for the appointment of a new king, the Alaafin.

The Basorun of Oyo, Yusuf Akinlade, is the head of the Oyomesi, which is also the highest legislative council of the kingdom.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was the longest serving Alaafin in the history of Oyo kingdom when he died in April 2022.

But his throne has remained vacant nearly 18 months after his death, despite the Oyomesi unanimously recommending Lukman Gbadegesin to Governor Seyi Makinde for the appointment last year.

It has since emerged that the governor had rejected Mr Gbadegesin’s selection on the ground that the kingmakers did not follow due process.

The Oyomesi had selected only one name, in line with the old law which was in force when they made their pick from anong 82 contending princes.

However, at a press conference in Oyo on Monday, three of the kingmakers said the Basorun, Mr Akinlade, has ignored the directive of the state government to convene another conclave of the traditional council for a fresh nomination, insisting that its job was already done.

The three members of the Oyomesi who were at the event are the Agbakin of Oyo, the Samu of Oyo and the Alajagba of Oyo.

They said the kingmakers who initially selected Mr Gbadegesin were not properly constituted and that their recommendation has since been rejected by the state government.

In their address at the press conference which they all signed, they said one of the seven kingmakers who participated in the selection exercise last year was not qualified to participate because he did so as a warrant chief but was later discovered not to be eligible to be a warrant chief.

They continued:

“The government had directed us to meet and follow due process. Unfortunately, the Basorun who is Chairman and Convener of our meetings decided not to convene any meeting of the Oyomesi since late last year till the present moment.

“The new member of the kingmakers (ALAJAGBA) has been denied the opportunity of participating in or contributing to the Resolutions of the the kingmakers since his official appointment in 2022 on account of the blunt refusal of the Basorun to comply with the directive of government for due process in our task of recommending a nominee to the government

“About seven months ago, during an official visit to Oyo, the Governor held a meeting with the Oyomesi and specifically told us of the government decision that due process must be followed in the nomination of candidate for the Alaafin stool. He instructed us to do our duty freely because the government is only interested in the best for Oyo and Yorubaland.

“Regrettably, Basorun remained adamant, and no meeting of the kingmakers was convened to deliberate on the major issue of nomination or selection of candidate for the stool of the Alaafin.”

The three kingmakers said the Basorun and some other kingmakers refused to attend a peace meeting called by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mikail Lawal.

“We are opposed to the Basorun’s utter disregard for government directive on due process and his continuing imposition of one of his handpicked chiefs ( Are ago Basorun) as a warrant chief whose letter of appointment is questionable.

We are ready to meet with other kingmakers to perform our legitimate duties in accordance with our tradition, custom and the law of the land.”