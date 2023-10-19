Man flogs teacher to death for flogging son

man identified as Nnajiofor Nweke is currently in police custody for flogging a teacher to death at his son’s secondary school in Delta State.

This was made known on Thursday by the Delta State Police spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, who issued a statement, calling the incident of failed parenting now a murder case.

“On the 18th of October 2023, the suspect, Nnajiofor Nweke, a father of one student (name withheld) at Alihame Mixed secondary School Agbor, on the said date, his son alongside some other students went to a palm wine shop and allegedly stole two kegs of palm wine,” Edafe stated.

He added that the matter was reported to the school authorities and the students were flogged.

The Delta Police spokesman said that the suspect came to the school in protest with a cane and started flogging teachers in the school.

“One of the teachers slumped and died. The suspect is currently in SCID, undergoing investigation for a suspected case of murder.

“See what I am always talking about today, parenting. Now he has gotten himself into trouble,” Edafe posted on X (formerly Twitter).