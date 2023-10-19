Nestlé Nigeria to Honour Outstanding Journalists at the 3rd Nestlé Media Awards

Nestlé Nigeria PLC, a leading nutrition, health, and wellness company, is thrilled to announce the launch of the third edition of Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards.

This award aims to recognize and reward professionalism and excellence in journalism, celebrating the outstanding contributions of media professionals in Nigeria.

The Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards provide a platform for highlighting the expertise and dedication of journalists focused on nutrition, building thriving communities and protecting the planet, across various platforms.

This year’s edition promises to be even

more remarkable, as it continues to honor those who have demonstrated outstanding skills in reporting, investigative journalism, feature writing, and other categories.

“We are excited to host the 3rd edition of Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards,” said Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager at Nestlé Nigeria.

“This platform allows us to acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable role that

journalists play in shaping public opinion and driving positive change in our society.

Nestlé Nigeria remains committed to supporting the media industry and promoting the highest standards of journalism.

The Media Awards serve as a testament to this commitment, providing a platform for us to highlight and reward the exceptional talent and professionalism of journalists in Nigeria.”

The awards will cover categories aligned with Nestlé’s focus areas, including Affordable Nutrition, Environmental Sustainability, Access to Water, Improving Household Incomes, Youth Empowerment, Women Empowerment, Finance, Building Thriving

Communities, Agriculture, Nutrition Education for Children and WASH, published inprint, online or broadcast channels. A distinguished panel of judges, comprising industry experts and seasoned communicators, will evaluate the entries based on criteria such as accuracy, originality, impact, balance, depth, and adherence to ethical standards.

Winners of the Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards will receive designated prizes, professional development opportunities, and the prestigious recognition that comes with this esteemed accolade.

The awards ceremony will be a grand celebration of the media industry, bringing together journalists, media organizations, and key stakeholders.

The Call for Entries for the third edition of Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards will open on October 16, 2023, and close on November 16, 2023. Journalists interested in participating can find more information and submit their entries through the official

awards form.