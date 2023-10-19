Portable Threatens To Beat Up Show Promoter Over Money

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable is at it again as he battles his show promoter in far away Italy over money.

Portable in a viral video on the internet was heard saying…

“This man is a bad man. Useless human being. This man took all the money spray on me in Italy.”

“Oga I go beat you here in Italy. Me I am a street man for Lagos. I go beat your father, nothing will happen.”

On the other hand, the supposed show promoter was heard on the background of the video saying…

“Money wey dem spray you na me get am, money wey dem put for your pocket na your own.”