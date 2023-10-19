Tinubu succumbs to pressure, sacks just appointed 24yr- old FERMA Chair

President Bola Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Imam Kashim Imam to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the President’s withdrawal of the above-mentioned nomination is directed with immediate effect.

Ngelale said that the withdrawal would not, however, affect other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA.

YOUNEWS recall that the appointment of the 24-year-old fresh graduate had sparked reactions across the country.

While some Nigerians are praised President Tinubu for the appointment, others criticised him.

According to those who disagreed with the appointment, Imam lacked the experience and expertise to head a strategic organization.

The few that supported the appointment noted that the young man would learn on the job.

Below are some of such comments on X:

@Haslawal87 said: “Appointing a fresh graduate with no work experience to such a high position is absolutely ill-advised.”

@fine_stefany1 wrote: “He will learn on the job.”

@kennyNuga: “This appointment is not worth it. A fresh graduate to oversee the entire FERMA board. Absolutely unworthy.”

@Dipo_Bello: “This doesn’t seem right. We want young for young-appropriate roles. This role seems the type that requires a lot of experience. A board member could be more suited to him.”

@aminsaad: “Political expediency should not be a factor in making appointments where experience and even expertise could be called upon.

“Ferma is all about construction. An experienced civil engineer could make a better choice. True, the mech engr could as well marshall channel knowledge into ensuring the heavy equipment of the agency are in top shape

“Those in authority should try to make the country work by prioritizing expertise and experience. These two are essential commodities to any struggling economy like ours.”

@peng_writer opined that, “This is not as good as people make it feel. Not in any way undermining the young man but he’s not ripe for this job. Apart from the fact that he doesn’t have any experience in public work, neither has he displayed any expertise in field work as it relates to Nigeria terrain.”

@JALLO71424757: “This is an absolutely Silly appointment!.”

@adamsaleemm: “Good to see young and vibrant people occupy places of authority. Despite his inexperience, which raises ethical concerns, he could be the catalyst for the transformation we have longed for. May Allah grant him wisdom and strength to fulfill his duties.”

@AtahiruAbdulka1: “NYSC completed in 2022. Congratulations to you o. But if it’s me and another common Nigerian, they will ask us for 5 to 10 years working experience. I know that God will surely judge us all.”

On another platform, someone wrote, “His father is currently the chairman of the board of the TETFund. That’s not even the issue. Yes, it is good to appoint youths into positions of responsibility.

Nonetheless, appointing a fresh graduate, with no cognate experience, into such a sensitive position is ill-advised. The truth is that Tinubu doesn’t seem to be getting it right with appointments made so far.”