Tiwa Salvage contacts virus infection, defers shows

October 19, 2023

These are not the best of times for Nigerian female music star, Tiwa Savage as she has now postponed all performances, including her first ever headline arena show in London due to a virus infection.

The singer disclosed this in her official statement on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October, 17th, 2023.

She said; “To my dear Savage Soldiers, I’ve been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.”

“I will unfortunately have to postpone all performances including my first ever headline arena show in London.”

“I’m heartbroken and devastated but I have to do this to save what’s left of my voice.”

“I’m so sorry. I love you all and promise to be back performing once I’m fully healed

