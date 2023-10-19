What’s Joe Biden doing in Israel ?

President Joe Biden landed in Israel Wednesday on a solidarity visit following Hamas attacks that have led to major Israeli reprisals.

Air Force One touched down just before 11 am (0800 GMT) at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to welcome Biden personally on the tarmac.

The reason for Biden visit to Israel today, Wednesday, is to pay a solidarity visit following the Hamas attacks, said Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who also announced that Israel had agreed to work on civilian aid for Gaza.

Blinken spoke after meeting for nearly eight hours at the defence ministry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the top US diplomat’s second visit since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

”The president will reaffirm United States’ solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security,” Blinken said early Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

“Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks,” Blinken said.

Biden “will hear from Israel what it needs to defend his people as we continue to work with Congress to meet those needs,” he said.

Biden would also travel to Jordan where he would meet the Jordanian King Abdullah II, Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Blinken said that the US also secured assurances from Israel on working to bring foreign assistance into the impoverished and blockaded Gaza Strip as Israel prepares a ground offensive against the Hamas-ruled territory.

US officials said that a new US coordinator on humanitarian aid, David Satterfield, would work with Israel to develop more concrete plans.

Biden hopes to “hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimises civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas,” Blinken said.

“At our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organisations to reach civilians in Gaza,” Blinken said.

He said the two sides were discussing the “possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm’s way.”

“We welcome the government of Israel’s commitment to work on this plan. The president very much looks forward to discussing it further when he’s here on Wednesday,” he said.

Biden has vowed unwavering solidarity with Israel after suffering the worst attack in its 75-year history. But he also has voiced concern about more severe proposals that could impact civilians in Gaza and earlier pressed Israel to reverse a decision to shut off the water supply.

“We share Israel’s concern that Hamas may seize or destroy aid entering Gaza or otherwise prevent it from reaching the people who need it.

“If Hamas in any way blocks humanitarian aid from reaching civilians, including by seizing the aid itself, we’ll be the first to condemn it and we will work to prevent it from happening again,” Blinken said.

Biden’s visit to the region, his second trip to a war zone this year after Ukraine in February, comes with certain risks. Initially, his goal was to demonstrate American solidarity with Netanyahu while avoiding the escalation of regional conflicts involving Iran, Hezbollah, and Syria.

How Biden will strike that delicate balance while meeting only with Netanyahu and Israeli officials remains unclear.

To showcase American commitment to Israel, the United States has deployed a carrier strike group in the eastern Mediterranean, with another on its way.

Additionally, Biden aims to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where thousands have already lost their lives due to Israeli bombardment over the past week.

However, the delivery of hundreds of tons of aid from various countries, waiting in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula, has been delayed pending an agreement for safe transportation to Gaza and the evacuation of foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing.

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, stated that Biden will emphasize the importance of continued collaboration with regional partners, including Israel, to provide humanitarian assistance and ensure the safe passage of civilians.

Biden and Netanyahu, despite their differing political stances on the Middle East, have united in the face of the ongoing conflict. Biden has expressed unwavering support for Israel while underscoring the need to prevent a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Their face-to-face meeting will provide an opportunity for private discussions on concerns and potential boundaries regarding the forthcoming Gaza invasion. Biden will also receive an update on the numerous hostages held by Hamas. The U.S. State Department has reported that 29 American citizens were killed in the Hamas attacks, with 15 citizens and one lawful permanent resident still unaccounted for.

Israel has vowed to eliminate the Hamas movement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in Tel Aviv, confirmed that Biden will make it clear during the meeting that “Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks.” He added that Israel will brief Biden on its war aims, strategy, and its commitment to minimizing civilian casualties and facilitating humanitarian assistance to Gaza without benefiting Hamas.

Blinken also announced that the U.S. and Israel have agreed to develop a plan to ensure that humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations reaches civilians in Gaza. As the situation in the region remains volatile, Biden’s visit holds significant importance in addressing the ongoing conflict and working towards a resolution that prioritizes the safety and well-being of all parties involved.