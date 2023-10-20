Calls for 11 more judges at Supreme Court heighten

The green chamber in Nigeria (House of Representatives) has resolved to call on the Federal Government to appoint new judges for the Supreme Court to ensure effective justice delivery in the country.

The apex court currently has 11 justices, short of the required 21 stipulated by section 230(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

The resolution of the House followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Patrick Umoh, the lawmaker representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State.

In the motion tagged, ‘Urgent need for the Federal Government to appoint new justices to the Supreme Court to ensure expeditious and effective justice delivery in the country,’ Umoh noted that “The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the apex court in the country with the jurisdiction to hear and determine causes and matters across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”

In its resolution, the House urged “The Federal Government to appoint nine new justices to the Supreme Court in order to expedite the hearing and determination of matters for effective and efficient justice delivery in Nigeria.”

It also mandated its Committee on Federal Judiciary to ensure compliance with the resolution.

Umoh had before the House resolution observed that the current number of justices of the apex court had dropped to an all-time low of 11 Justices, making it 10 justices short of its full complement of 21 justices, as stipulated by the Constitution.

The resolution read, “This is post-election season where the court has to hear and determine electoral matters from different parts of the country within a short period of time as mandated by the Constitution.

“Aware that the Supreme Court’s docket is full for the year 2023 as parties cannot have hearing date for matters filed within the year, except in election petitions, owing to a considerable volume of matters pending before the court;

“Worried that the non-appointment of new justices to the Supreme Court has stalled expeditious, effective and efficient justice delivery; impeded transactions and economic development; limited citizen’s access to justice; put the current Justices of the court under immense mental and physical pressure; and has affected the policy-making function of the court;

“Commended the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his promise to promote the rule of law and support the judiciary, and his signing into the law the constitutional alteration unifying the retirement age and pension benefits of the judicial officers.”

YOUNEWS is also aware that the Nigerian Bar Association, under the leadership of Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN, is also saying that the Supreme Court should be filled to its full constitutional complement of 21 seats.

The NBA, therefore, welcomes every action by anybody to ensure that this is achieved as soon as practicable.’’

The Supreme Court Director of Information, Dr Akande, said the apex court was in dire need of justices.

He expressed optimism that ‘’the jinx would be broken’’ and the court would attain its full complement with the expected appointment of more justices.

Akande said, “The Supreme Court has 11 justices. We need 11 more to meet up with the full complement of the court. We were close to getting our full complement in 2020 when they were 20. We hope that the jinx is broken this time around. We need more justice at the apex court.’’

Adegoke Rasheed, SAN, said it was strange to have a shortage of justices at the apex court.

“The House of Reps is in order. It is unheard of that we have 11 Supreme Court justices. They were supposed to have appointed these justices before now. At that level, there should not be a shortage of personnel. As much as the constitution says that we should have 21 justices, it should be done and to appoint them is not rocket science.”

Adedipe Ifedayo, SAN, noted, “They are in order to remind the president of the shortage at the Supreme Court. Whether they can give him a timeframe is something I am not comfortable with, but they have done well to draw his attention to it. We should be replacing justices as they are retiring. We should not overwork them.’’