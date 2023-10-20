Israeli-Hamas: US, UK, Germany on red alert, evacuate citizens

Washington, London and Berlin on Thursday advised their citizens to leave Lebanon as border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah intensify over Israel’s war with Hamas.

“We recommend that United States citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country; commercial options currently remain available,” a statement from the US embassy in Beirut said, with a similar warning issued by the British.

“If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave now while commercial options remain available,” the British embassy said, urging its nationals to “exercise caution.”

AFP reports that Germany’s foreign office also asked citizens to “leave Lebanon” in a statement warning that border clashes “can escalate further at any time” and advising its nationals to “use existing commercial travel options to leave the country safely.”

Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions have been trading daily cross-border fire with Israel after Hamas launched a massive October 7 assault on southern Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza have since killed at least 3,700 people, mostly civilians, the Hamas-run health ministry says. France, Canada, Australia and Spain have also warned against travel to Lebanon.

At least 21 people have been killed by cross-border fire in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally, mostly combatants but also three civilians including a Reuters journalist. At least three people have been killed on the Israeli side.

US State Department on Thursday issued a rare “worldwide caution” advisory for US citizens everywhere, citing terrorism and the potential for anti-American demonstrations.

The alert said US citizens should be aware of “increased tensions in various locations around the world.”

This includes “potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests.”