Three persons burnt alive in Nnewi

Three unidentified individuals were reportedly burned alive in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, with residents discovering three charred bodies at different locations in the region.

The incidents took place at the Junction of the Utuh community, along the Ọnụ Soroọgụ Road, and Amannalụ Junction, Ebenator.

Two of the bodies were found burnt at the Utuh Junction, while one was discovered at the Ebenator Junction.

The individuals’ identities and those responsible for burning the corpses are still unknown at the time of this report.

It is suspected that the three individuals may have been involved in criminal activities that led to their apprehension and subsequent murder.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, stated that he had no information about the incident.

He also mentioned that the state police commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, consistently emphasises the need to avoid vigilante justice and hand over suspects to the police for proper investigation and possible prosecution.