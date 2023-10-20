Tinubu funds 8 of 14 institutions approved by Buhari

Eight of the 14 federal tertiary institutions established at the twilight of the Muhammadu Buhari administration are to be kept in abeyance as President Bola Tinubu has approved a plan to implement only six due to their cost and specific requirements.

The minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, disclosed this to correspondents after a meeting with the president at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the government has decided to stagger their implementation with a focus on six of the intuitions in agriculture, education and medicine.

Buhari had approved the establishment of five new universities specialized in technology and health, which his administration argued would close the huge gap in the doctor-patient ratio as well as in medical research and production of pharmaceutical products.

He had also approved a take-off grant of N4 billion each for the universities of technology and N5 billion each for the universities of health science from the funding resources of TETFund for early take-off.

The former president had also approved the establishment of and take-off of seven new federal polytechnics in some states of the federation where none existed.

They include those slated to be established at Monguno, Borno State; N’yak, Shendam Plateau State; Wannune, Benue State; Ugep, Cross River State; Ayede, Oyo State; Ohodo, Enugu State; and Orogun, Delta State.

Similarly, he approved six new federal colleges of education in each of the six geo-political zones of the country to be sited in Bauchi, Benue, Ebonyi, Osun, Sokoto and Edo states.

The minister explained: “There are quite a number of universities and other institutions which were approved in the last days of the last administration, which because of issues of funding and even staff, it may not be prudent to get these institutions to take off altogether at once.

“So, Mr. President has directed we stagger their commencement (their takeoff) whether the government can properly support them.

“Honestly there are very many, probably about a dozen of them, if not more than a dozen or 14. That’s the number and you know tertiary institutions are highly capital intensive, they need a lot of money, especially at that takeoff stage, for infrastructure, staff recruitment and all other needs.

“So by the time you want to start off about 12, 14 institutions at once, it is a very heavy burden on the finances of the government. So, that’s why.

“Ordinarily we would have said we’ll review whether we should actually go ahead with that, but most of them are specialized institutions; colleges of education, agriculture, medicine and they are institutions that will support some of the mandates, the priority areas of this government.

“We will have a need for trained teachers which colleges of education will provide and the same thing with agriculture.

“So, that’s why the government has not stepped down that approval. Instead, the president in his wisdom said we stagger their implementation on the grounds of funds, essentially.

“We’re starting with about six, two of each; two agric, two colleges of education and then two medicine.”

“This time around, we’re going to be conservative about the pace of development of tertiary institutions. The priority of this government is going to be on institutions that provide skills that enable its graduates to stand on their own. So that’s the direction we’re moving at the moment,” Mamman noted.

He also revealed that President Tinubu has given the go-ahead to complete the abandoned multibillion-naira National Library Complex in Abuja as an important educational institution for the nation.

The minister noted that all relevant stakeholders including the government, the consultants and the contractors involved will work together to review the project to determine what is left to be done and the cost.