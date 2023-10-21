“Privacy is power. People can’t destroy what they don’t know” – Kizz Daniel advices Davido

“Nobody knows how much I charge for shows because I don’t put it out there. I never come publicly to talk properties or money. You don’t see me hang out with celebs or anything. My life is quite private.

“Nobody knows my wife or any important things about me. I feel like this generation is so much in a haste to prove things when in reality they don’t have anything.

“Even with my kids I’m very disciplined, it’s my brother Uthman that spoils them. They see me as the discipline master but one day it will make sense to them.

“Privacy is power. People can’t destroy what they don’t know.“

Some fans of Davido, have however reply Kizz Daniel, saying:

You are right but know it that everybody can not be same. We can’t live the same life style. So if you keep your family private is your choice it doesn’t mean you are better off than any other person.

Entertainment industry is different you need show up to be relevant.