Tinubu waxes philosophical, inspires hope

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that all he is doing now is about our future. “We must guarantee our future.”

I know, we know we are going through a lot right now ! …Almighty Allah will not give us a burden that we cannot bear.”

” He has put us here for a purpose. It may look difficult; even rough, but it will get better.

“We avoided it (removing petroleum subsidy) for 40 years. We are all going through the pain now, but for Nigeria not to collapse, we had to remove the subsidy.

“In the history of successful nations, there is nothing more vital than the leadership of a nation taking difficult decisions at the right time and for the right reasons. There would have been no money for the sub-nationals,” the President declared.

He also assured the citizenry that his administration is determined to empower the youth with skills and create an enabling environment for them to prosper.

Mr President also assured that the current challenges facing the nation are only temporary, assuring Nigerians that better days are in the offing .

All of these was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu gave the assurance during an audience with a delegation of South-West Muslim faithful, led by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, at the State House in Abuja.

The President of the Ummah, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, was in company of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola.

He commended President Tinubu for his courage in removing the petroleum subsidy and for initiating necessary, even if difficult reforms.

There had been no leader, military, or civilian that could break this hard nut of removing petroleum subsidy for us to grow as a country. You have done it. God will see you through,” Oladejo said.