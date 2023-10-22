Commissioner who died may have been poisoned ! Unknown lady seen at death point

There are strong suspicions that a recently appointed commissioner who died in the early hours of yesterday may have been poisoned!

The Borno Commissioner for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Resettlement (RRR), Engr. Ibrahim Idriss Garba, died early hours of Saturday morning at his Guest House in 777 Housing Estate in Maiduguri.

YOUNEWS learnt that Borno Commissioner of Police visited the residence where Garba passed away in Maiduguri on Saturday.

And that full investigation on his meals, what he ate before going to bed the previous night ? Who cooked it ? and related questions are being used as lead.

The Commissioner’s death some said was due to suspected heart-related ailment while others say he may have been poisoned .

His body was found alongside that of a yet-to-be-identified woman who was discovered unconscious and later died at the hospital where she had been taken for treatment.

Though Police is yet to provide details about the incident or the identity of the woman.

YOUNEWS gathered that the police were at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital waiting for the autopsy result before any official statement from the police can be issued,” he commented

The corpses of the two are currently at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital where an autopsy is being conducted to ascertain the cause of their death.

Borno Police Command said it has launched an “urgent investigation” into the circumstances surrounding the Commissioner’s death.

Governor Zulum was said to have received the news of his death with deep shock and profound grief.

Garba served as the Governor’s Special Adviser on Special Projects before his appointment as the Commissioner of RRR at the beginning of Governor Zulum’s second term.