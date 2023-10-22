Four Otukpo banks robbery suspects arrested

Four armed robbery suspects have been arrested by Joint Security Forces comprising officers of the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigerian Armed Forces, amongst others, along Otukpo-Taraku road, Benue State on Saturday.

A police source made the development known late Saturday night while sharing a video of the armed robbery suspects.

“Four armed robbers have been arrested by Joint Security Forces along Otukpo-Taraku road, Benue State on Saturday.

The robbers are part of those armed robbers who attacked banks and a police station at Otukpo, Benue State yesterday,” the source noted.

Though, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, has urged all to await the conclusion of the investigation by the investigation team.

Earlier, the Nigeria Police Force revealed that two suspects were killed during a chase of armed robbers who robbed a bank, attacked a police station, and killed some police officers in Benue State on Friday.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Otukpo, Chief Superintendent John Adikwu, three other police officers, and three civilians lost their lives in the bloody Friday afternoon bank robbery in Otukpo town.

Following the incident, the police high command said on Saturday that it has also initiated a comprehensive and coordinated effort to bring the perpetrators of the acts to book.

This was as IG Olukayode Egbetokun ordered the deployment of additional operational and investigative assets and resources to Otukpo, the Benue State Command, and surrounding states to assist in the swift apprehension of the other fleeing criminals responsible for the incidents.

Egbetokun has also put all police commands and formations on red alert to avert further deadly attacks on institutions and innocent citizens while noting that the Otukpo attack was an early warning sign of the ember month challenges which are often characterised by bank robbery and other related crimes.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed this in a statement on Saturday.

Adejobi said, “The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun strongly condemns the recent armed bank robbery in Otukpo, Benue State, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives of both Police Officers and innocent civilians.

This act of violence is an assault on the principles of peace, security, and justice that the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies work tirelessly to uphold.

“The IGP extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims who were affected by this senseless act of violence. He noted that two of the suspects were gunned down by operatives while attempting to escape, adding that the assailants who orchestrated this brazen act of criminality have indeed “murdered sleep” as their actions have shaken the Otukpo community to its core, assuring the public that every resource and effort will be dedicated to ensuring that these individuals are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

“In response to this grave incident, the Nigeria Police Force has initiated a comprehensive and coordinated effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. The IGP has ordered the deployment of additional operational and investigative assets and resources to Otukpo, the Benue State Command, and surrounding states to assist in the swift apprehension of the other fleeing criminals responsible for this atrocity, as a follow-up to the gunning down of two of the armed robbers after a hot chase on Friday.

“In the same vein, going by this incident, the IGP has put all Commands and Formations on red alert to avert any further deadly attacks on our institutions and innocent citizens of Nigeria more so that the Otukpo attack was an early warning sign of the Ember Month challenges which is often characterised by bank robbery and other related crimes.

“We therefore call upon the public to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities by providing any information that may aid in the investigation and pursuit of the suspects. Your assistance is invaluable in our mission to restore safety and security in the affected area and across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“In the wake of this tragedy, the IGP reiterates the NPF’s commitment to the safety and security of the Nigerian people, standing united against acts of violence and criminality and vowing to work tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for this reprehensible act are brought to justice.”