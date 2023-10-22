Gospel Singer, Arrives Stage in a Coffin

Taraba-based gospel singer Samuel Oguche, aka Onoja, caused a stir online after he shared photos from his ministration, where he arrived in a coffin.

Mr Oguche is known for some of his gospel songs, which include ‘Oil Dey Head’ and Big Boy Big God’, also known as ‘BBB.’

However, the gospel singer, known to many as Onoja, unveiled a mind-bending twist to his career as he arrived at a gospel ministration in a coffin

The photos were from a programme titled, ‘Funeral Service – Death of Self.’

The singer was carried by ‘holy undertakers’ on a wooden coffin to the church’s centre stage, where he ‘resurrected’ from the coffin and began his ministration.

Sharing photos from the event on his Facebook page on Friday, Onoja wrote, “Thank you Jalingo City!!! I am so overwhelmed by the testimonies we received after this Experience.

We return all glory to God for the impact, transformed lives and many others. Welcome Once again to Funeral Service – Death of Self (Die Daily).”

The ministration has provoked many conversations far and wide, with some drawing comparisons to the flamboyant socialite Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, better known as Pretty Mike, whose entrance to events is notorious for being controversial.