Ondo citizens kick as Akeredolu rules from Ibadan, 4 SW Govs Visit

There are indications that Ondo citizens are becoming very uncomfortable with their ailing governor’s continuous ruling fro Ibadan, Oyo state base.

Sources have affirmed that a planned massive protest against, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) is on the way.

A press statement from the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, to exhonorate himself as not behind the protest, is a confirmation of the plan.

According to the Deputy Governor in a statement he personally signed, Aiyedatiwa, in the statement on Tuesday, said he knows nothing about the protest.

Rather, he said he was in sync with the move to reconcile him with Akeredolu by the national leadership of their party, All Progressives Congress.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to some false publications in which it was alleged that a group loyal to me is planning to hold a protest against the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, today in Akure.

“This is to inform the good and peace loving people of Ondo State that I am not aware of any such protest and no group or association has my endorsement to carry out public demonstration of any kind.

“I affirm my commitment to the ongoing reconciliation efforts of the National leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the political situation in our State which are already yielding the much needed tranquility in the State.”

Aiyedatiwa therefore called on security operatives to ensure the maintenance of peace in the state.

He added in the statement: “Therefore, I enjoin the security operatives in the State to continue to maintain peace and ensure that the good people of Ondo State go about their daily activities without any disturbance

Interestingly, Southwest Governors have paid a courtesy visit on ailing Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu who has been recuperating in his Ibadan residence, Oyo State, since he returned to Nigeria from abroad where he had gone for medical treatment.

Akeredolu has remained in Ibadan since he returned from his medical trip to Germany.

While Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State was absent, the visiting governors are Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State who were hosted on Tuesday by Governor Makinde of Oyo State in his office at Agodi, Ibadan.

After a private meeting at the Governor’s Office, they proceeded to the residence of Governor Akeredolu at Jericho Ibadan.

Richard Olatunde, The Chief Press Secretary of the Ondo State Governor, said that Akeredolu appreciated the governors for their solidarity while harping on continuous collaboration among the Southwest states.

He stated that the South-West Governors’ Forum was praying for ailing Akeredolu, adding that he had the support of all the governors in the region.

“The governors discussed national and other issues affecting the region and the people,” he added.