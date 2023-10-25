Samklef, Davido fight dirty over Unpaid Debt

Davido has been given 24 hours ultimatum to Pay what he’s reportedly owing a Unilag student, Mastermind, N1 million since 2020.

Samklef, a popular Nigerian music producer, accused Davido of refusing to pay the bill and demanded immediate action.

This comes after a businessman, Abu Salami, accused him of owing N218 million in a business transaction.

Samklef gave Davido a 24-hour deadline to repay the young man. He claimed that he attempted to contact Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, about the situation but was unable.

In his words:

“Abeg anybody wey know Davido, tell am say I give am 24 hours to pay Mastermind the N1 million wey e don dey owe my boy since 2020. Since 2020 e don dey owe Mastermind N1 million and this boy dey suffer.

“I don reach out to Asa (Asika) but I realise say you join confra because you wan dey oppress people, anytime dey call you out, you dey feel say u get upper hand. 24 hours, if you no give Mastermind him N1 million, me myself you see this page, we go drag am, I go drag you.”

“You’re supposed to be celebrating your time right now, you know say u just born, you suppose to dey peaceful, dey celebrate but you dey everywhere and na you con find my tail.

“We are fighting for justice for the common man, you’re supposed to be a role model to other people but u go dey oppress people because you feel say you dey above the law because you get connections, no worry, dey play