Tax experts ask Tinubu’s govt to clarifies on removed 190 taxes

A facilitator with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Dr Ikenna Nwaosu, commended the planned elimination of over-taxation but observed that the committee needed to clarify the details of the taxes it sought to end.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates, Dr Ayo Teriba, said, “It will be nice to know what the 10 taxes are. It is one thing to say that we are going to reduce the number of taxes and we are going to end up with 10.

“It is good that we do away with the multiplicity of taxes. Ten sounds like it is fewer than 200 but it is a lot still. What are these taxes? What are the rates? And the sum total of their effects? The fact that they have reduced may imply that their burden may be reduced but that it may also not imply that the burden will reduce.

“So, it sounds good that we are going to eliminate these taxes. It will be nice to see the shortlist. Also, is it federal or the federation that you will not pay more than 10 types of taxes across federal, state, and local governments? It will be good news,” Teriba stated.

YOUNEWS checks revealed there are over 60 taxes and levies, officially collectible by federal, state and local governments.

Unofficially, those taxes are over 200, making life difficult for our people.

Now ,Tinubu’s government is making the taxes at all levels of government combined, to be about 10

Commenting on the development by the Federal Government, the Head of Operations, ALTON, Awonuga, said removing multiple taxes would ensure the smooth operation of the telecom sector.

“Removing the multiple taxes aimed at us will create a free flow of operations and will ensure that we do not implement the variation tariff (different telecom rates across states) we are currently pushing for,” Awonuga explained.