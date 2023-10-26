Ace Broadcaster Jika Attoh is dead !

Ace broadcaster, communication expert and radio guru Jika Attoh is dead.

Blessed with a golden voice and undying love for word pronunciation, late Jika Attoh is a top known name in the electronic media industry.

According to his close friends, he passed on at POSH hospital, New Haven, Enugu.

Jika, a former news editor and anchor at Channels and AIT respectively, was a fellow of Reuter Foundation on Cross-Cultural Communication at the University of Oxford and also holds Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos.

He was synonymous with Kakaaki on AIT morning programme when he was on active service.

The Onitsha born broadcaster became famous with the establishment of the defunct Cosmo FM radio Station owned by former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani.

Parading an array of respected presenters, Cosmo FM Enugu became a leading brand not only in the South East but in Nigeria as a whole.

It also became the first radio Station to run 24 hours services East of the Niger.

His stint at the state owned Enugu state broadcasting service made the radio and television station a darling of the audience in the new millennium as he turned it around and improved their programming and service delivery.

Until his death, which has also been confirmed by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Enugu Chapter, Jika Attoh was a tutor at West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy (WABMA)