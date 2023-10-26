DSS releases Ex- EFCC boss, Bawa after Over 134 Days In Custody

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Bawa has been in custody since June when President Bola Tinubu suspended him.

Willie Bassey, Director of Information at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, had said Bawa was suspended as a result of weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

Former governor of Zamfara State and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, had accused Bawa of demanding $2 million bribe from him, an allegation which he denied.

Bassey had said suspension was to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said Bawa was released on Wednesday.