Ribadu Leads FG Delegation To Adamu Fika’s Funeral

Malam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, led the Federal Government delegation to the burial of Wazirin Fika, Alhaji Adamu Fika, who died on Tuesday at the age of 90.

The elder statesman was buried, according to Islamic rites, at Unguwar Sarki cemetery in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people, including top government officials, both serving and former, attended the funeral prayer led by Kaduna-based Islamic Scholar, Dr. Ahmad Gumi, around 4:15 p.m. at Sultan Bello Central Mosque.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ambassador Babagana Kingebe, and the NAHCON Chairman, Jalal Arabi, were also part of the FG team, among others.

Others included government officials from Yobe State, former National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Chairman Barrister Abdullahi Muktar, traditional rulers from Yobe State and Kaduna, and other respected scholars, to mention but a few.

Gumi described the late Malam Adamu Fika as a gentle soul worthy of emulation.