Tinubu Appoints 10 RECs For INEC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of 10 new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Wednesday, said the appointment was done based on powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022).

The appointees included Mr. Etekamba Umoren, Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner; Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne, Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner; Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner; Mr. Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji, Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner; and Mr. Shehu Wahab, Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Others were Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner; Mr. Aminu Kasimu Idris, Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner; Prof. Mohammed Yelwa, Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner; Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner; and Mr. Isma’ila Kaura Moyi, Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner.

President Tinubu expects the new appointees to abide by the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties, in accordance with his determination to facilitate the establishment of a new and sustainable standard of transparent, fair, and conflict-free electoral conduct in Nigeria,” the statement added.