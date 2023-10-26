Why Oyedepo’s son, Isaac, resigns from Winners

Isaac Oyedepo, the second son of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, has reportedly resigned from the ministry.

The reported resignation was announced on Wednesday by Church Gist, a platform owned by Pastor Leke Beecroft.

Pastor Beecroft is one of the long-term pastoral assistants at the LFC Headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

Pastor Isaac was announced in September as the National Youth Pastor of the Youth Alive Fellowship, the youth arm of the church.

The YAF announced this via its official Facebook page, adding that the new youth pastor will take the youthful congregation to glorious heights.

“On behalf of the youths of Living Faith Church Worldwide, we say a big welcome to our National Youth Pastor, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo as he takes the Youth Alive Fellowship to the next levels of glory,” YAF posted.

But Isaac is said to be planning to commence a new church ministry.

Meanwhile, David Abioye, the First Vice President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, is a Bishop and the Senior Pastor of the Abuja branch of Living Faith Church, known as Goshen City, with over 30,000 worshippers.

Abioye, who is known as the Second David, had been Oyedepo’s right hand man since the early days of the ministry in Kaduna, where the church started from.

Isaac, who was recently appointed as the Global Youth Pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, resigned to start up his own ministry.

He said, “My God-given mandate is to reclaim a generation and to ensure that this generation sees the fire of God-revival in our generation.”

He is the second son of Bishop Oyedepo.

He and his elder brother, David Jr., were ordained as pastors in May 2007 by Kenneth Copeland.

He is a graduate of Oral Roberts University and has served as the resident pastor of the Living Faith Church International, Maryland, USA, since October 2018.

Isaac is married to Ayomitide Oyedepo and their union is blessed with four children.