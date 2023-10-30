Atiku yet to congratulates Tinubu

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar is yet to

Atiku is yet to congratulate President Tinubu despite calls from groups, and eminent Nigerians, including Former Bayelsa Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

He made his first appearance at the National Mosque in Abuja, after he lost at the Supreme Court.

This is Atiku’s first appearance in public since the Supreme Court verdict affirming President Bola Tinubu’s victory in February 2023 on Thursday.

His last appearance was at a press conference he held at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

In the photos seen by The Nation, Atiku was at the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum.

Confirming, Atiku in a post shared via his handle on X (formerly Twitter) said: “At the National Mosque after the Jumat service, along with other dignitaries, we held a prayer session during the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ambassador Umar Damagum.”