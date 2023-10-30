BREAKING: Terrorists bomb Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention, 2 die, 55 critically injure

Suspected terrorists have bombed a regional convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in India, leaving tears and blood at the religious gathering.

Reporting on the tragic incident, a breaking news on JW.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, said:

“On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at least two bombs exploded at the regional convention held in Kerala, India. The incident occurred just after the opening prayer.

“According to initial reports, two of our sisters were killed. At least 55 individuals were injured. There were over 2,200 people in attendance. The police are currently investigating the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy.—Psalm 9:9.”

Commenting on the attack, Kerala’s Director General of Police Darvesh Saheb told reporters: “We will find out who is behind this and take stringent action … preliminary investigation shows it was an IED [improvised explosive device] blast,”

Videos filmed shortly after the explosion and posted online showed flames inside the building and rescuers helping people clear out.

“We are examining all angles and will find out who is behind this,” Saheb added, according to an Al Jazeera report.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) law and order, MR Ajith Kumar, said during a news conference that a person named Dominic Martin, who claimed responsibility for the explosion, had surrendered at a police station in Thrissur district about 65km (40 miles) north from the site of the incident.

The suspect is “claiming that he has done it”, saying that “he belonged to the same group of sabha”, Kumar told reporters, adding that police is “verifying” the claims.