FG,Labour meet today, review MoU on Subsidy Palliatives

Organised labour and the Federal Government’s meeting scheduled to hold today (Monday).

Slated for discussion at the meeting; the Federal Government and the organised labour will review the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding they signed on subsidy removal palliatives.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero had confirmed that the union had been invited to the State House by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on the implementation of the resolutions on subsidy removal palliatives.

He said, “Hopefully, we may meet tomorrow (today) with the Federal Government to see whether the agreement with organised labour on the fuel subsidy removal palliatives was met or not.

If that meeting is to be held, it will be without the Minister of Labour and Employment (Simon Lalong) because we will not be part of any meeting with the Federal Government that the Minister of Labour and Employment will attend.

Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress, Mr Toro Nuhu, also said, “The organised labour would be meeting with the Federal Government to roll out an assessment on what has been achieved and what is left. The organised labour would deliberate with the Federal Government on the demands yet to be achieved.”