N160bn SUVs arrive, Senators await luxury jeeps by Thursday

The much talked about SUVs for the lawmakers at Green Chamber, (House of Representatives) are arriving. The fist batch is here.

The vehicles will arrive in three batches for the use of the committee chairmen and members.

They have started taking delivery of their Sports Utility Vehicles.

YOUNEWS however learnt that a note of warning has been sounded to all that no member must sell their vehicles as they are National Assembly property.

All things being equal, legislators in the Red Chamber will also receive the first batch of the SUVs this week.

It was also gathered that the last tranche of the SUVs for use by the lawmakers would arrive before December.

The leadership of the National Assembly had announced the decision to purchase imported SUVs for each lawmaker and bulletproof vehicles for the principal officers.

The move has generated heavy criticism, with some citizens lampooning the parliamentarians for being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians amid the high cost of living.

The Human Rights Writers Association earlier criticised the move, stating that procuring SUVs for federal lawmakers was provocative at a time when most families could barely feed their members three square meals per day, and hospitals and roads were collapsing rapidly across the country.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to stop the National Assembly from procuring and taking delivery of exotic and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials pending the hearing and determination of the applications for injunction filed by the organisation.

But the Senate defended the purchase of the SUVs, saying lawmakers needed the vehicles for their operations.

The spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, told our correspondent that members of the House had started taking delivery of the vehicles.

He also noted that priority was given to female lawmakers and people with disabilities, and much emphasis was laid on people without pending court cases.

Rotimi said, “Some members have started taking delivery of their vehicles. Priority was given to women in the parliament, people with any form of disability and the elderly.

“The management has also ensured that only members who have been fully disposed of their court cases will be given the vehicles to avoid problems.”

Corroborating this, a member of the Green Chamber, who pleaded anonymity, noted that the management was very keen on members justifying the use of the vehicle for their legislative operations.

The source noted that the management had issued a circular to members not to sell any of the vehicles, stating clearly that it was the property of the National Assembly.