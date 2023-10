Actor Bolanle Ninalowo seems to be preparing the mind if his fans for what is about to happen.

He has said:

‘I was never involved in infid€lity or d0mestic vi0lence. None of you knew my ex until I started celebrating her. She was not a star. She became a star through me. When I meet another woman tomorrow and I fall in love, I will do exactly the same thing I did for my ex with her. I am a lover’