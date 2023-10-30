Verydarkman Replies Iyabo Ojo, Exposes Her Dirty Secrets

Martins Vincent Otse, commonly known as VeryDarkMan on social media, has responded to Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

Remember how VeryDarkMan called the actress a failure for intervening in the case of the late singer Mohbad?

In response, Iyabo hurled abuses at him, calling his mother a shameless failure and accusing her of failing to raise him well.

She claimed that his rise to fame is due to bloggers and prominent musician Davido.

VeryDarkMan responded by saying that the actress and her daughter have been going out on threesomes with wealthy men.

He described her as the queen mother of a threesome, saying that she is a dry person in every way.

He said: “You are a Queen mother of threesome. Everything about you is dry. You try so hard to fit among the young people. You and your daughter do threesome for rich men”.