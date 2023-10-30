Who’s Dominic Martin, the man behind bomb @ Witnesses Convention

Dominic Martin, a resident of Khader Lane in Kerala’s Ernakulam, has confessed to being responsible for the serial blasts that struck a convention centre of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

It happened, on Sunday, killing three and injuring 50.

The man said that he took the action as the ideology of the group was ‘seditious’

Shortly after the tragedy struck, a man surrendered before the Kerala Police, claiming responsibility for the blast. Identified as Dominic Martin, he also had put up video message on a social media platform claiming responsibility for the devastation.

Kerala ADGP (law and order) Ajith Kumar confirming the same told the media that his team was verifying the man’s claims, adding that his psychiatric conditions are also being monitored.

He said that all aspects of the case would be thoroughly probed.

Martin in his video, which was shared by news channels, claimed to be associated with Jehovah’s Witnesses group for the past 16 years.

He alleged in the video that he had taken the decision as the teachings of the organisation were “seditious”.

“Back then I did not take it seriously and went along with them just as a joke. Around six years ago, I realised they were not a good organisation and their teachings were seditious,” he alleged.

He claimed that he had told the organisation several times to correct its teachings, but it was not ready to do so. “As I had no other option, I took this decision,” the man contended.

In his video, he further alleged that the ideology of the Jehovah’s Witnesses was wrong and added that it was dangerous for the country and therefore, it had to be put to an end in the state.

“Their ideology is wrong. Jehovah’s Witnesses, your ideology is wrong. You do not help anyone or respect anyone.

You want everyone to be destroyed, except yourself. That is your ideology,” he alleged.

The Indian Express quoted him as saying, “They inject poison into the brains of children that they should not take even a sweet from others. They are asked not to sing the national anthem or join the defence service. They teach that all people of the world would perish and only they will live.

What should we do with the people who long for the ruin of the entire people in the world? I could not find a solution.”

Dominic Martin in a video that he shared on Facebook alleged that he had taken the decision as the teachings of the Jehovah’s Witnesses were “seditious”.

Martin lives in a two-bedroom house at Khader Lane with his wife and two children – a son and a daughter – for the past five years.

His family and his landlord expressed shock when they came to know that he had claimed responsibility for the horrific incident. Sakkir Thammanam, the local councillor, told Indian Express that his wife believed that he was going to meet a friend at the time when he went to plant the explosives at the convention centre.

Jaleel, their landlord, also expressed surprise when he saw Martin’s video, claiming responsibility for the blast. “He was not a troublemaker.

He did not have many friends but no enemies either. He might have started drinking of late as per our conversations with his wife. Also, he never defaulted on rent payment.

There was nothing suspicious about his activities,” he told Indian Express.

According to reports, Martin was only educated until Class X. He was running a spoken English tutorial class in Thammanam a few years ago. However, when that business shut down, he went overseas to the Gulf and it was only recently that he had returned home.

Jaleel added that Martin returned to Kerala when his daughter contracted dengue in the Gulf and that he never had any issues with anyone.