Atiku, ex-VP rubbishes S’Court judgment

Atiku Abubakar, ex vice president of Nigeria has derided the verdict of the Supreme Court, describing it as an endorsement of illegality.

He expressed his disappointment in the turn of events, declaring that Nigeria was the biggest loser.

Atiku said despite the disappointment, he felt accomplished to have shown Nigerians the kind of President they had, adding that he would remain in politics.

He said, “Someone asked me what I would do if I lost my election petition appeal at the Supreme Court. In response, I said that as long as Nigeria won, the struggle would have been worth the while. By that, I meant that the bigger loss would not be mine but Nigeria’s if the Supreme Court legitimises illegality, including forgery, identity theft, and perjury.

Atiku blames court

“If the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, implies by its judgment that crime is good and should be rewarded, then Nigeria has lost, and the country is doomed irrespective of who occupies the Presidential seat.”

He said instead of walking away after the “mandate banditry” allegedly perpetrated by the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission, he went to the Nigerian courts to seek redress and the American court to help with unravelling what state institutions charged with such responsibilities were unwilling or unable to do.

“We showed irrefutable evidence of gross irregularities, violence, and manipulations during the elections. We showed incontrovertible evidence that INEC violated the Electoral Act and deliberately sabotaged its own publicly announced processes and procedures in order to illegally declare Tinubu elected.

The position of the Supreme Court, even though final, leaves so much unanswered,” he said.

Atiku called for constitutional amendments to allow, among others, for a six-year single term for the Presidency and to ensure the completion of the litigation on elections before the inauguration of the winner.

He stated, “As for me and my party, this phase of our work is done.

However, I am not going away. For as long as I breathe I will continue to struggle, with other Nigerians, to deepen our democracy and rule of law and for the political and economic restructuring the country needs to reach its true potential.

That struggle should now be led by the younger generation of Nigerians who have even more at stake than my generation.

“We must provide that all litigation arising from a disputed election must be concluded before the inauguration of a winner. This was the case in 1979. The current time frame between elections and inauguration of winners is inadequate to dispense with election litigation.”

Rotational presidency

Atiku also called for a rotational presidency among the six zones of the country.

He stated, “This will prevent the ganging up of two or more geo-political zones to alternate the presidency among themselves to the exclusion of other zones.

“INEC should be mandated to verify the credentials submitted to it by candidates and their parties, and where it is unable to do so – perhaps because the institutions involved did not respond in time – it must publicly state so and have it on record.

“A situation where a candidate submits contradictory credentials to INEC in different election cycles, and the electoral umpire accepts them without questions points to gross negligence, at best, or collusion to break the law by the leadership of the INEC, at worst.’’