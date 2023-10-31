YOUNEWS’ LEGAL REASONING : Can Impeachment Be Carried Out Arbitrarily?

A Look at the Procedures in the Nigerian Constitution and the recent occurrence in River’s State

A recent turn of events in Rivers State has brought the impeachment process into the spotlight.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara vehemently asserts that he has not committed any offense that would warrant his impeachment by the Rivers State House of Assembly. To understand the situation better, let’s examine the steps of the impeachment process as outlined in the Nigerian Constitution and how they relate to the recent developments, alongside instances where the court intervened in similar cases.

The Impeachment Process in Nigeria

Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides for the procedures to impeach a governor which stated briefly as follows;

Notice of Allegation: It all starts with a written notice of allegations signed by at least one-third of the members of the House of Assembly. These allegations must detail gross misconduct in the officeholder’s performance. Motion for Investigation: After the notice is submitted, a motion is presented to the House of Assembly to decide if the allegations should be investigated. This motion necessitates a two-thirds majority vote, highlighting the need for substantial support before the investigation begins. Appointment of Investigative Panel: If the motion for investigation passes, the Chief Judge of the State appoints an investigative panel. This panel consists of individuals with impeccable integrity and no affiliations with public service, legislative houses, or political parties. Right to Defense: During the investigation, the accused officeholder has the right to defend themselves. They can do this either in person or through legal representation of their choice. Reporting Findings: The investigative panel must provide its findings within three months of its appointment. This step ensures a reasonable timeframe for a thorough investigation. Vote for Removal: If the panel concludes that the allegations are substantiated, a two-thirds majority vote of the House of Assembly is required to remove the officeholder from office. This emphasizes the significance of broad support for such a consequential decision.

Court Interventions in Impeachment Cases

In various instances across Nigeria, the courts have intervened in impeachment cases to uphold the principles of due process and fairness. Some notable cases include:

Peter Obi v. Anambra state House of Assembly

Inakoju v. Adeleke etc..

Can Impeachment Be Done Arbitrarily?

Governor Fubara’s firm denial of any wrongdoing and his assertion that no specific offenses have been committed raise concerns about whether impeachment can be carried out arbitrarily or for political reasons.

It’s essential to stress that the Constitution’s impeachment process is designed to be rigorous and transparent. The involvement of the House of Assembly, an investigative panel, and the requirement for a two-thirds majority vote ensures that the process is not susceptible to arbitrary actions.

However, in practice, the political landscape and power struggles can influence the impeachment process. Recent developments in the Rivers State House of Assembly, marked by the removal of its leader and the serving of an impeachment notice to the Governor, raise questions about the motivations behind these actions.

Rumors of a rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who now serves as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, further complicate the situation. Political rivalries and personal disputes can sometimes overshadow the principles of fairness and accountability.

In conclusion, the recent events in Rivers State underscore the importance of upholding the principles of democracy and due process. Impeachment is a constitutional mechanism designed to address genuine cases of gross misconduct and should not be used for political manipulation.

The Constitution’s clear guidelines for the impeachment process aim to prevent arbitrary actions and protect the interests of the people. It is essential for all stakeholders, including the House of Assembly, the investigative panel, and the public, to ensure that the process is conducted fairly, transparently, and accountably. Only through upholding these principles can we maintain the integrity of the impeachment process and safeguard the democratic values of Nigeria, taking into account the lessons learned from court interventions in previous cases.