Davido’s defence, as pinnick Sue’s over Delta Concert

By, bisola Adedeji

Afrobeats star Davido says he told promoters of a show in Warri, Delta State, that he won’t be around.

A former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick had accused the singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, of failure to attend the show after being paid $94,600 and a private jet of $18,000 arranged for him.

But responding to the accusations, Davido said the show promoters knew he was not coming around for the event. Despite this, the singer said they promoted the show with his photos.

“I was not going to be physically able to make it and this had been communicated to ‘them’ for a longgggg while now I mean MONTHS ago but for reasons best known to them, they continued to promote the show using my name,” he wrote on his Instagram handle, Sunday.

He, however, apologised to “my lovely fans in Warri that spent their hard-earned money to come out. Apologies that you had to experience this.

“It’s a shame. But especially for my fans out there, don’t worry, you know I gotta bring Timeless to Delta State. We will do it properly, bigger and better!” he added.

Amaju had in his comment called on Davido to not allow fame to make him proud, claiming he is not Nigeria’s biggest artiste.

Amaju Pinnick, the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has now filed a lawsuit against Davido over an alleged breach of agreement.

On October 7, Pinnick called out Davido for allegedly failing to show up at the 19th edition of Warri Again in Delta.

The concert was held on October 6 to celebrate entertainers who hail from the Niger Delta region.

Pinnick, who is currently an executive of the world football governing body FIFA, said Davido “received $94,600” to perform at the concert.

He also said a chartered plane — “which cost another $18,000” — was arranged to convey the singer to Warri.

In his reaction, the Afrobeats star aimed a thinly veiled dig at Pinnick, insinuating that people who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker also assured his Warri fans of a performance soon.

But on Tuesday, the organisers of the concert filed a lawsuit worth N2.3 billion against Davido Music Worldwide (DWM) limited before a high court in Effurun, Delta.

The claimant — under the name Brownhill Investments Company Limited — is praying to the court for N150 million as legal and professional fees and an additional N30 million as the cost of filing the suit.

The claimant is also seeking an order directing Davido to tender a public apology on all his social media accounts and in two national daily newspapers for four consecutive days.

In a statement, Pinnick said Davido had “previously refused to perform after receiving payments during the 2014 and 2019 editions of Warri Again”.

He said he entered into a “performance agreement” with the singer because he thought he had “turned a new leaf”.

Pinnick said the sum of $94,500.00 (an equivalent of N70 million) was paid on April 6, 2023, and “the payment was acknowledged by the defendants”.

He said all attempts to reach Davido and his team on the day of the concert “proved futile”.

He also said steps were taken “to secure the performance of Shallipopi at an extra and unbudgeted cost”.

Pinnick also alleged that Davido resorted to bullying by posting all manner of insults, defamatory remarks, threats and unprintable things about him on social media.

The claimant further asked the court for an order of injunction restraining Davido from performing as an artiste at any show or event in Nigeria until he refunds the sum of $94,500.

Davido had previously said, “nobody can stop me from performing anywhere in Nigeria”.