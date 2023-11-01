Lady Slashes Penis Of 75-Yr-Old With Razor Blade during Rape attempt

A 75-year-old Man, Daniel Jaja, is currently on hospital admission in Adamawa State, struggling to recover from injuries sustained while attempting to rape a 25-years-old woman who visited him in Mukuvinyi Village, Hong local government Area.

This was contained in a press statement on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Adamawa State Police Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, with Ref No. CZ :5300/ADS/PPRO/VOL.4/52.

Nguroje said the suspect who was arrested on 30th October 2023, is currently on hospital admission in one of the hospitals in the state.

He said: “On 18th October, 2023 the suspect, while in Mukuvinyi village in Hong local government area, allegedly invited his victim to his house and suddenly advanced forcefully to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her until she resisted.

“Investigation, so far reveals that the victim while trying to prevent the act, used Razor blade and cut the erected Penis from penetrating her, leaving him with serious injury now on Admission in Hospital receiving treatment.”

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Afolabi Babatola frowned at the ugly incident and directed the officer in charge of the Family support unit of the command to take over the investigation and ensure diligent prosecution.

The Police boss equally calls on members of the public, particularly those in villages to give timely information to police, especially against criminally minded elements who are in the habit of committing crimes against their opposite genders.