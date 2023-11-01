Niger Coup: 99 stranded Nigerians return, arrive Lagos

No fewer than 99 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic were repatriated on Monday, October 30, 2023. They were repatriated via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government at the Cargo terminal of the MMIA.

There has been unrest in the West African country following the military takeover early this year.

Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had put pressure on the Niger junta to reinstate democratic governance to no avail.

The unrest in the country has left some Nigerians stranded, with the IOM coming to their aid as part of its migrants’ assistance programme.

The Nigerian returnees who were assisted back to the country arrived at about 1415 hours aboard a chartered flight Sky Mali with registration number TZ-SMA Boeing 737-500.

According to the breakdown of the returnees, there were 15 female adults including two with medical cases and 60 male adults; seven female children, 15 male children, one male and one female infant were on board.