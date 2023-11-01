Three mths third Mainland Bridge repairs starts today, Nov 1

The bridge will NOT be totally closed

The repairs will start on November 1 2023

The repairs will last for 3 months.

The bridge will be closed for 4 hours on weekdays On weekdays, the bridge will be closed by midnight and will be opened by 04:00 AM -The bridge will be closed throughout the WEEKEND (Saturday and Sunday)

On weekdays, road users will have access to the bridge from 04:00 AM till midnight (No need to panic)

The maintenance is needed as the bridge is old

Replacement of railings, installation of solar-powered lights, and installation of CCTV cameras are all part of road maintenance plans

Summary:

Mon – Fri: Road closed from 12 midnight till 4:00AM

Sat – Sun: Total closure*

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said comprehensive rehabilitation of the 11.8-kilometer Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos would begin on November 1 and would last for three months.

Umahi said this on Saturday while inspecting the under deck, lagoon sections of the Third Mainland Bridge, and other bridges, Channels reports.

The minister, a team of engineers, directors of the Federal Ministry of Works, and journalists inspected the lagoon sections of the Third Mainland, Carter, Independence, and Falomo Bridges.

He also inspected the deteriorating Marina shoreline, the failing portions of the Five Cowries Bridge located inside Zone Two Police Headquarters in Onikan, Ijora Bridge, and Marina Bridge in Apapa.

He said the entire stretch of the Third Mainland Bridge would undergo total resurfacing with minimal discomfort to road users, and the repairs would be carried out by midnight during the weekend.

He stated that he inspected the top surface of the bridge on Friday before embarking on an inspection of the Lagoon portions.

He noted that patching various sections of the top surface of the bridge had led to undulating surfacing, saying it was not healthy for its safety, hence the need to remove and relay the entire asphaltic covering.

Umahi said, “We are going to mill out the excess asphalt and retain only two millimetres.

Speaking further, the minister stated that the proposed maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge was the first phase meant to secure the integrity as well as aesthetics of the upper deck components of the bridge.

He explained that the maintenance of the aesthetics would include the replacement of the railings and the installation of solar-powered lights and CCTV cameras for optimal bridge security.

He, however, assured that the three-month maintenance work would be without discomfort to motorists, saying, it would take place between midnight and 4.00 a.m. and during weekends.

He disclosed also that more than one contractor would be engaged due to the emergency nature of the work, which would end in Phase Four; which will entail the repairs of deflected slabs, bearings, piers, and pile caps.

He stressed that most bridges were about 60 years old and had outlived their design lifespan, hence the need for constant rehabilitation.

Umahi, who is a civil engineer, said the Marina Shoreline had deteriorated and was threatening the foundation of some parts of the Blue Rail Line, hence the need for urgent protection that had begun.

“Marina shoreline is gone,” he said.

The minister warned that henceforth a 10-year maintenance responsibility would be attached to projects for contractors to bear repair costs within the period if the road failed.

He added that contractors who constructed roads that failed within two years risked jail terms in line with global practices to curb shoddy constructions.

The Third Mainland Bridge was earlier closed for 24-hour repairs from midnight on October 21 to midnight on October 22 for emergency resurfacing of some bad portions