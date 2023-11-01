Tinubu’s Minister critically ill, flown abroad

Lola Ade-John of the Ministry of Tourism have been missing in action almost since she was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu in August.

She has not attended any Federal Executive Council meeting since the inauguration of this government.

Tinubu presided over the fourth FEC meeting of his administration on Monday, October 29, 2023, and Ms Ade-John was again missing.

She is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in London, United Kingdom.

Ms Ade-John became seriously ill contrary to the claims made by the tourism ministry, which has been downplaying her health condition.

“Lola Ade-John is very ill and receiving treatment in a London hospital,” one of the sources said.

It was reported in September that Ms Ade-John had been hospitalised in Abuja after suffering acute poisoning of unknown origin and that her family members were afraid that time was running against their efforts to save her life.

It reported that family sources said Ms Ade-John, 60, was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, shortly after she started manifesting symptoms of poisoning.

She was said to have been put on a machine to aid her breathing.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Haruna Garba, later ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to immediately take over from the Mabushi Police Division, an ongoing investigation into the alleged poisoning of Ms Ade-John.

However, the ministry has downplayed the seriousness of Ms Ade-John’s ailment, claiming she was not poisoned, but that she had malaria and had been treated and stabilised.

Sources are however saying that the ministry’s claim is far from the truth as Ms Ade-John had to be flown to the UK for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed ministers and cabinet members of President Tinubu’s administration are scheduled to attend a retreat from Wednesday, November 1 to Friday, November 3, 2023.

At the retreat, the appointees will be inducted and made to sign a pledge to remain committed to the ‘renewed hope’ agenda of the President.

Meanwhile, it is not clear if the ailing Ms Ade-John will be able to join their colleagues at the retreat considering their peculiar situations.