Wike, Fubara meet Tinubu in Aso Rock over Rivers crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his political godson and Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara are at present in the Presidential Villa, also known as Aso Rock, in Abuja.

According to available information, the two of them are waiting to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This stemmed from the crisis that rocked Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Monday.

The lawmakers, who were believed to be loyal to the immediate past Rivers State governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had signed an impeachment notice against the embattled governor early Monday morning.

The development resulted in the deployment of security operatives in the assembly complex and other locations in Port Harcourt, the state capital, sparking tension and fear about a possible eruption of violence in the state.

This, however, began with a fire incident that left the Rivers State House of Assembly burnt on Sunday.

This snowballed into a confrontation at the complex of the Rivers State House of Assembly in the early hours of Monday that saw Fubara sprayed with water by some operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.

As at press time, Wike and Fubara were yet to emerge from the office of President Tinubu.

Curiously, Wike had singlehandedly supported the election of Fubara against the will of some stakeholders of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.