Wike opens up to Fubara: “If You Take My Base, I’m Politically Irrelevant”

Former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has finally broken his silence concerning the political crisis in his state.

This is coming after he met with his successor, Sim Fubara.

Nyesom Wike in a chat revealed that the PDP is already working on the issue and that it isn’t an ethnic crisis as it is being peddled in the media.

He stated that every politician have their own interest.

“Will you allow anybody to just cut you out immediately? Everybody has a base. If you take my base, am I not politically irrelevant?”

Wike said when Receiving South-South leaders at his office on Tuesday, Wike, emphasised the importance of holding his base to maintain his political relevance.

He maintained that once he loses his base as a politician, he has lost his relevance politically.

Wike explained that no amount of calumny levelled against him would make him lose sleep, adding that the right thing must be done.

“All of us want to be politically relevant; all of us want to maintain our political structure,” the minister said.

YOUNEWS also recalled that Wike on Tuesday, received leaders of ethnic nationalities from the Niger Delta region, in his office in Abuja.

The minister, while addressing the leaders, dismissed reports of calls for his dismissal by the President, but remained silent on allegations of his involvement in impeachment moves against his successor, Fubara.

The minister noted his resolve to remain focused, adding that what was important was supporting President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

He added that not everyone would be happy with his historical appointment while calling for the support of the Leaders for the President.