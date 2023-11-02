23-yr-old black lady becomes first blind Lawyer in UK

A 23-year-old lady named Jessika Inaba has become the first-ever black and blind person to become a lawyer in the United Kingdom.

Jessika Inaba, from Camden, North London made history as the first black and blind barrister in Britain. She qualified after she completed a five-year Law degree at the University of London, United Kingdom.

Jessika said she was able to complete her entire course using Braille, a form of written language for blind people, in which characters are represented by patterns of raised dots that are felt with the fingertips along with help from friends and tutors.

She started her accelerated law degree in September 2017 at the University of London before starting a master’s degree two years later alongside a professional training course. Jessika was immediately called to the United Kingdom Bar joining the few blind and black women to qualify as a barrister in the world.