Akwa Ibom Gov Appoints Ovation Editor, Michael Effiong SSA.

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has named Ovation International Magazine Editor, Mr. Michael Effiong James as Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Lagos Liaison.

The appointment was contained in a letter, dated November 1, 2023, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah.

According to the letter, which also named 49 others as Special Assistants and Personal Assistants in media , the appointments are with immediate effect.

A media expert, and whose forte is in news reportage and media administration, Effiong is a force to reckon with it, having plied his trade with major news brands.

Effiong’s years of practicing journalism has enabled him to criss-cross the globe. He is highly experienced, and is reputed to edit the most sought after celebrity journal in Africa, Ovation; a task he has diligently performed for close to 20 years, a testimony of his consistency.

The alumnus of the University of Lagos is a member, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Member, International Press Institute, Associate Member, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and Member, Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria.

A distinguished Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow who has served as President, Rotary Club of Ikeja South and currently holds a Rotary International Regional position, Effiong is happily married, and blessed with two children.