Brutalised In Imo, NLC President critically ill, hospitalized !

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero has been referred for ophthalmic investigation, a brain scan, a full body scan, and cervical spine therapy among other investigations.

This is contained in a message sent by the Head of Information of NLC, Comrade Benson Upah to newsmen in Owerri.

Comrade Upah said the NLC President, Joe Ajaero was presently on a neck collar with weal all over his skin.

He stated that Comrade Joe Ajaero was taken to the Police Hospital in Owerri and later referred to Federal Medical Centre, Owerri where he is receiving medical attention.

The NLC alleged that Ajaero was thoroughly brutalized, with his right eye shut at the time of contact, with his phones, money and other personal effects taken off him.

President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, on Wednesday, said he was arrested and brutalised by some operatives of the Nigeria Police allegedly attached to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

The Labour leader was reportedly arrested during a protest led by the national leadership of the movement against alleged maltreatment of workers in the state.

At a press briefing in Abuja, on Sunday, Ajaero had announced that the movement would shut down the State capital, Owerri, due to alleged violation of workers’ rights by the State government.

As early as 8 am Wednesday morning, workers started gathering at the state Secretariat of the NLC for the protest but suddenly some men with weapons reportedly stormed the Secretariat and attacked the workers and chased them away.

It was learnt that the workers re-assembled at the Secretariat but they were led by both Ajaero and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, to commence the protest.

Just as Ajaero was about addressing the gathering, a team of armed policemen arrested him alongside some officials of NLC and took them to the popular dreaded base called Tiger Base.

Confirming the development to journalists via telephone, the Head of Information and Publicity at the NLC, Benson Upah said, “The NLC President was abducted by men suspected to Policemen armed to their teeth at the Imo state NLC secretariat on Wednesday as we are about to commence our lawful protest against the violation of trade Union rights of the workers.”

Also, while giving the account of the incident, the Chief of Staff to the NLC president, Chris Onyeka, said he was standing with Ajaero when he was brutalized and arrested.

“As workers were gathering to protest their maltreatment by the state government in Owerri, Imo state and the President of NLC was about addressing the workers, the Police came amidst attacks by thugs to arrest Ajaero.

“Thugs first attacked and dragged Ajaero from the platform before Police came to arrest along with another senior official of the NLC,” he said.

Meanwhile, following pressure Labour leaders across the country, Ajaero was released by the security forces who at about 3:00pm with wounds on his body and bruises on his face before he was later hospitalised.

Giving the update, Upah said, “Contact was made with Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero this evening around 1530 hours at the Police Hospital in Owerri from where he was taken to Federal Medical Centre, Owerri where he is receiving medical attention.

“Thoroughly brutalized, his right eye at the time of contact was completely shut. Ajaero who said little stated that immediately after his arrest, he was beaten up and blind-folded and taken to an unknown destination where more brutalisation took place, sometimes with bottles.

“His phones, money and other personal effects were taken off him and have not been returned to him.”

However, the Imo State Police Command had said the NLC President is in a protective custody to keep him safe from harm.

Also, the Imo State government has denied any involvement in the arrest of the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba in a statement described as mischief the accusation by some individuals that the government effected the arrest of the labour leader.

He noted that the purported strike in the State had been stopped by the National Industrial Court in Owerri, which made the planned action illegal.

Chief Emelumba explained that it was in compliance with the Court order, that the Imo State chapter of NLC announced that it was pulling out of the strike.

The statement wondered what Comrade Ajaero was doing in Owerri in defiance of the order of the court, which warned of severe consequences against disobedience.

Chief Emelumba said information at the disposal of government indicated that there might have been a clash between workers of Imo State and invaders from Abuja, which led to police intervention to maintain the peace.

He added that the Government believed in the rule of law hence would not contemplate arresting the NLC President.