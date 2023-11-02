Court releases Emefiele ‘Unconditional’ from EFCC cell

An FCT High Court Thursday granted former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, an ‘unconditional’ release from the detention facility of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Granting the order, Justice O.A. Adeniyi, presiding judge, FCT High Court Holden at Court 8, Maitama, Abuja, ordered the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the EFCC, “…in the alternative, produce Emefiele in court on November 11, 2023 that has been fixed for hearing of the substantive motion on notice for the purpose of being admitted to bail by the court.”

Justice Adeniyi ruled that “The instant order, together with the motion on notice shall be served on the Respondents today, November 2, 2023.”

The Respondents are the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney-General of the Federation, Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the EFCC.

He, therefore okayed the case to be heard by 1pm prompt on Nov 11.

Emefiele was picked up by the DSS in the first week of June this year and has been in custody since then, hour after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office.