Divorce : Court orders football legend Asamoah Gyan to give ex-wife cars, Property

Former Premier League star Asamoah Gyan has been ordered to give his ex-wife two homes and two cars – after a court ruled he fathered her three children.

Striker Gyan scored 11 goals in 37 Sunderland games following a club-record £13million move from Rennes in 2010.

The Ghana international has waged a five-year legal battle against former missus Gifty.

He was ordered to take DNA tests after claiming their kids were not his.

Accra high court has now declared the 37-year-old to be the dad of the couple’s three sons.

It ordered the former World Cup star to hand Gifty his homes in the UK and Accra, as well as BMW and Infiniti luxury cars.

Gyan won a record 109 caps for Ghana. He hung up his boots in June after a spell with home country club Legon Cities.

The frontman has also played for clubs in Italy, Abu Dhabi, China, Dubai, Turkey and India.