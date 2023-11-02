Femi Kuti’s Son, Made Marries Inedoye (school dad & daughter!)

Inedoye, the wife of Made, the grandson of Afrobeats pioneer Fela Kuti, has revealed how she met her husband

Made, the son of Grammy-nominated singer Femi Kuti, got married to his fiancée, Inedoye, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

In an interview, Inedoye revealed that Made was her school father in high school.

She said, “We [my husband, Made, and I] met in high school. Funny story. He was my schoolfather. He was a very good schoolfather.

“We didn’t talk [again after high school] until much later, while I was in university.”

On how they transitioned from school father and daughter to relationship, she said: “After he graduated, we became Facebook friends first. Then, from Facebook friends, he came back to Nigeria in 2018. That’s when we began dating and here we are [laughs].”

Omorinmade Kuti, better known by his stage name Made Kuti, is an Afrobeat singer who married Inedoye Onyenso.

Wednesday morning, Made shared a post on his Instagram handle that read, “Today, a love story that began with two characters continues into one.”

The couple announced their engagement in November last year.

Made Kuti is the son of Afrobeat superstar Femi Anikulapo-Kuti and the grandson of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the renowned pioneer of Afrobeat.

The couple began their love story with a delightful engagement announcement on Instagram back on 1 November 2022. It was a special moment that started a thrilling adventure for the couple.

The civil wedding ceremony, which an-after-party later followed, was a private affair, attended by the families of the bride and groom, including Made’s parents, Femi and Funke Kuti, Femi’s siblings Yeni Kuti, Motunrayo Kuti and other members of the Kuti family.

In response to her son’s special day, Funke Kuti, Made’s mother, shared her feelings on her Instagram page.

She went on to say in her Instagram post that she was deeply content and happy.

“My darlings, Omorinmádé and Inedoye, today I gained a daughter.”

“Today, as you embark on this beautiful journey towards forever, my heart fills with immense joy and pride.

“As I reflect on the love that has blossomed between you, I am filled with gratitude for the wonderful individuals you have become and the love you share. May your love always be the guiding light that illuminates your path, even during the darkest of times. May your commitment to each other grow stronger with each passing day, nurturing a bond that is unbreakable and enduring. May the love and respect you have for one another deepen, inspiring you to be the best versions of yourselves. On this special day, may your marriage be blessed with unwavering faith, trust, and understanding.

“May you find solace and comfort in each other’s arms, and may your hearts always be filled with compassion and kindness. May you face life’s challenges together, drawing strength from the unwavering support you provide for one another. As you exchange your vows and promise to love and cherish each other, may those promises be etched into the very fabric of your souls. May you create a home filled with laughter, compassion, and endless love, where your spirits are nurtured and your dreams are cherished. I am honoured to witness this sacred union and share in the joy that radiates from both of you.

“Today, we celebrate not only your love but also the beautiful individuals you are, and the remarkable journey that lies ahead.

“With heartfelt prayers and Endless Love Mum”