Israel Jailed Over 1600 Palestinians In October, over 8700 perish in Gaza

Over 1600 Palestinians have been thrown to jail in the past month by the Israeli government, according to the Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdallah Abu Shawesh.

Speaking in a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday on the war on Gaza by Israel, the envoy called for the release of Palestinian children jailed by Israel.

He said Palestine was ready to release all Israeli hostages if the jailed Palestinians were released as well.

“More than 1600 Palestinians are in Israeli jails from October 2023 to date. Every single day, Palestinians are arrested, tortured and jailed.

“We don’t have the freedom to post on social media,” the Palestinian Ambassador.

Mr Shawesh also called for a ceasefire in Gaza, lamenting that the humanitarian situation in the enclave was becoming disastrous.

“What we need urgently is the ceasefire. The number of Palestinian martyrs as of today exceeded 8700 in Gaza and 114 in the occupied West Bank, 73 per cent of them are children, women and elderly