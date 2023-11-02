Kayode Ajala becomes Admin. Sec. to Oshoffa at Cele

The Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, His Eminence, Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa, has made a major change in the organogram of the Pastor’s Office, C.C.C. W/w.

The Head of the Media and Publicity, C.C.C. W/w, Superior Evangelist Kayode Ajala, has been elevated to the status of an Administrative Secretary in the Pastor’s Office.

Superior Evangelist Kayode Ajala is to combine his present portfolio with a number of administrative duties as spelt out by His Eminence, Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa.

The newly elevated appointee is expected to hold regular deliberations with His Eminence on vital issues concerning our great church, as well as make quality contributions on such matters for the peace, unity, growth and progress of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide.

– Organise a filing system for important and vital church documents.

– Put in place a proper, efficient and transparent process for the registration of Shepherds and Church Workers.

– Update administrative office policies as needed.

– Prepare agenda and schedule of meetings, conferences and other assigned events.

– Carry out any other assignments as may be assigned by the Pastor and Spiritual Head from time to time.

The appointment takes immediate effect.