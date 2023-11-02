Lady Runs Mad After Dropping off A Tricycle

Lady Reportedly Runs Mad After She Was Dropped From A Tricycle By Suspected Yahoo Boys In Umuahia

On November 2, 2023, a lady reportedly ran mad after she was dropped from a tricycle by suspected yahoo boys in Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria.

Eyewitnesses said the lady was well-dressed and looked normal when she got into the tricycle. However, after a few minutes, she started behaving strangely. She began to shout, laugh hysterically, and pull off her clothes.

When the tricycle driver stopped and asked her what was wrong, she could not give a coherent answer. He then decided to drop her off at the roadside.

After she was dropped off, the lady continued to behave erratically. She ran into the road and started dancing and singing. She also tried to attack passersby.

The lady’s current condition is unknown, but doctors believe she may have been drugged by the yahoo boys.